Mudança climática: professora ensina os termos em inglês sobre o tema

Há alguns dias, 234 cientistas climáticos do mundo alertaram a todos nós sobre o agravamento e a emergência da situação do clima global. Se esse tema é chato para você, que tal começar a mudar de ideia e de atitudes?
Vamos juntos, com este resumo do artigo do Greenpeace? Além de ampliar a consciência sobre algo muito sério, ampliaremos também...o seu vocabulário em inglês, olha só!
Os termos também vão ajudar a companhar a COP26, a Conferência das Nações Unidas sobre Mudança Climática de 2021. O evento acontece em Glasgow, na Escócia, entre os dias 31 de outubro e 12 de novembro.
Algumas palavras foram colocadas propositalmente em português no texto, para você testar se saberia dizer em inglês. Depois você pode conferir o texto em inglês, que foi adaptado do original do Greenpeace (link no final).
What I can do
First, what is the pegadas de carbono?
That's the amount of gases de efeito estufa they emit into the atmosphere through our lifestyles.
What can I do to reduce my personal pegadas de carbono and help stop mudanças climáticas?
First, just think:
- Making sweeping lifestyle changes can be difficult, expensive or simply insustentável for many people.
- So, start with what motivates or interests you – as for any change to be sustainable, you have to be keen to make it.
The best way to help is to do what you can, as a new lifestyle.
- Eat less or no meat and laticínios
- Drive and fly less
- Switch to energias renováveis. If possible, buy painéis solares
- Choose more eco-friendly products
- Buy from companies that have targets to reduce their own pegadas de carbono
- Get active in lobbying your representatives
- Put pressure on corporations to do the right thing
Any action you take will make a difference – especially if enough people take action alongside you too.
Conseguiu completar com as palavras em inglês? Agora, leia o texto inteiro:
What I can do
First, what is the carbon footprint?
That's the amount of greenhouse gases they emit into the atmosphere through our lifestyles.
What can I do to reduce my personal carbon footprint and help stop climate change?
First, just think:
- Making sweeping lifestyle changes can be difficult, expensive or simply unsustainable for many people.
- So, start with what motivates or interests you – as for any change to be sustainable, you have to be keen to make it.
The best way to help is to do what you can, as a new lifestyle.
- Eat less or no meat and dairy
- Drive and fly less
- Switch to renewable energy. If possible, buy solar panels
- Choose more eco-friendly products
- Buy from companies that have targets to reduce their own carbon footprint
- Get active in lobbying your representatives
- Put pressure on corporations to do the right thing
Any action you take will make a difference – especially if enough people take action alongside you too.
Adapted from: https://www.greenpeace.org.uk/challenges/climate-change/what-can-i-do-to-stop-climate-change/
