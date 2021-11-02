A página inicial está de cara nova Experimentar close button
exame logo
Acesse sua conta Sair
  1. Home
  2. Carreira
  3. Mudança climática: professora ensina os termos em inglês sobre o tema
Carreira

Mudança climática: professora ensina os termos em inglês sobre o tema

Vai acompanhar as discussões sobre mudanças climáticas? A fundadora da Companhia de Idiomas ensina as palavras-chave do tema

Por Rose Souza, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas
Publicado em: 02/11/2021 às 11h00 Alterado em: 01/11/2021 às 15h06 access_time Tempo de leitura:
clima-cop26-brazil

Brazil Climate Action Hub: organização recebe representates brasileiros na COP26 (Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)

Por Rose Souza, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas

Há alguns dias, 234 cientistas climáticos do mundo alertaram a todos nós sobre o agravamento e a emergência da situação do clima global. Se esse tema é chato para você, que tal começar a mudar de ideia e de atitudes?

Vamos juntos, com este resumo do artigo do Greenpeace? Além de ampliar a consciência sobre algo muito sério, ampliaremos também...o seu vocabulário em inglês, olha só!

Os termos também vão ajudar a companhar a COP26, a Conferência das Nações Unidas sobre Mudança Climática de 2021. O evento acontece em Glasgow, na Escócia, entre os dias 31 de outubro e 12 de novembro.

Algumas palavras foram colocadas propositalmente em português no texto, para você testar se saberia dizer em inglês. Depois você pode conferir o texto em inglês, que foi adaptado do original do Greenpeace (link no final).

What I can do

First, what is the pegadas de carbono

That's the amount of gases de efeito estufa they emit into the atmosphere through our lifestyles.

What can I do to reduce my personal pegadas de carbono and help stop mudanças climáticas

First, just think:

  • Making sweeping lifestyle changes can be difficult, expensive or simply insustentável for many people.
  • So, start with what motivates or interests you – as for any change to be sustainable, you have to be keen to make it.

The best way to help is to do what you can, as a new lifestyle.

  • Eat less or no meat and laticínios
  • Drive and fly less
  • Switch to energias renováveis. If possible, buy painéis solares
  • Choose more eco-friendly products
  • Buy from companies that have targets to reduce their own pegadas de carbono
  • Get active in lobbying your representatives
  • Put pressure on corporations to do the right thing

Any action you take will make a difference – especially if enough people take action alongside you too.

Conseguiu completar com as palavras em inglês? Agora, leia o texto inteiro: 

What I can do 

First, what is the carbon footprint

That's the amount of greenhouse gases they emit into the atmosphere through our lifestyles.

What can I do to reduce my personal carbon footprint and help stop climate change

First, just think:

  • Making sweeping lifestyle changes can be difficult, expensive or simply unsustainable for many people.
  • So, start with what motivates or interests you – as for any change to be sustainable, you have to be keen to make it.

The best way to help is to do what you can, as a new lifestyle.

  • Eat less or no meat and dairy
  • Drive and fly less
  • Switch to renewable energy. If possible, buy solar panels
  • Choose more eco-friendly products
  • Buy from companies that have targets to reduce their own carbon footprint
  • Get active in lobbying your representatives
  • Put pressure on corporations to do the right thing

Any action you take will make a difference – especially if enough people take action alongside you too.

Adapted from: https://www.greenpeace.org.uk/challenges/climate-change/what-can-i-do-to-stop-climate-change/

Fundadora e sócia-diretora da @companhiadeidiomas, @verbify.oficial, e da @suahistoriaporvoce.  Empreendedora, professora e mentora. Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA/USP.  Foi professora por seis anos na Pós-Graduação ADM da FGV, quando morava em São Paulo. Colunista dos portais Exame.com, Aboutme e Você RH. Mentora voluntária do Projeto Pulsar da Fundação Everis.  Quer falar com ela? rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br ou instagram @rosefsouza_

Obrigado por ler a EXAME! Que tal se tornar assinante?


Tenha acesso ilimitado ao melhor conteúdo de seu dia. Em poucos minutos, você cria sua conta e continua lendo esta matéria. Vamos lá?


Falta pouco para você liberar seu acesso.

exame digital

R$ 4,90/mês
  • R$ 14,90 a partir do segundo mês.

  • Acesse quando e onde quiser.

  • Acesso ilimitado ao EXAME Invest, macroeconomia, mercados, carreira, empreendedorismo e tecnologia.
Assine

exame digital anual

R$ 129,90/ano
  • R$ 129,90 à vista ou em até 12 vezes. (R$ 10,83 ao mês)

  • Acesse quando e onde quiser.

  • Acesso ilimitado ao EXAME Invest, macroeconomia, mercados, carreira, empreendedorismo e tecnologia.
Assine

Já é assinante? Entre aqui.

Veja também