Mudança climática: professora ensina os termos em inglês sobre o tema

Por Rose Souza, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas

Há alguns dias, 234 cientistas climáticos do mundo alertaram a todos nós sobre o agravamento e a emergência da situação do clima global. Se esse tema é chato para você, que tal começar a mudar de ideia e de atitudes?

Vamos juntos, com este resumo do artigo do Greenpeace? Além de ampliar a consciência sobre algo muito sério, ampliaremos também...o seu vocabulário em inglês, olha só!

Os termos também vão ajudar a companhar a COP26, a Conferência das Nações Unidas sobre Mudança Climática de 2021. O evento acontece em Glasgow, na Escócia, entre os dias 31 de outubro e 12 de novembro.

Algumas palavras foram colocadas propositalmente em português no texto, para você testar se saberia dizer em inglês. Depois você pode conferir o texto em inglês, que foi adaptado do original do Greenpeace (link no final).

What I can do

First, what is the pegadas de carbono?

That's the amount of gases de efeito estufa they emit into the atmosphere through our lifestyles.

What can I do to reduce my personal pegadas de carbono and help stop mudanças climáticas?

First, just think:

Making sweeping lifestyle changes can be difficult, expensive or simply insustentável for many people.

for many people. So, start with what motivates or interests you – as for any change to be sustainable, you have to be keen to make it.

The best way to help is to do what you can, as a new lifestyle.

Eat less or no meat and laticínios

Drive and fly less

Switch to energias renováveis . If possible, buy painéis solares

. If possible, buy Choose more eco-friendly products

Buy from companies that have targets to reduce their own pegadas de carbono

Get active in lobbying your representatives

Put pressure on corporations to do the right thing

Any action you take will make a difference – especially if enough people take action alongside you too.

Conseguiu completar com as palavras em inglês? Agora, leia o texto inteiro:

What I can do

First, what is the carbon footprint?

That's the amount of greenhouse gases they emit into the atmosphere through our lifestyles.

What can I do to reduce my personal carbon footprint and help stop climate change?

First, just think:

Making sweeping lifestyle changes can be difficult, expensive or simply unsustainable for many people.

for many people. So, start with what motivates or interests you – as for any change to be sustainable, you have to be keen to make it.

The best way to help is to do what you can, as a new lifestyle.

Eat less or no meat and dairy

Drive and fly less

Switch to renewable energy . If possible, buy solar panels

. If possible, buy Choose more eco-friendly products

Buy from companies that have targets to reduce their own carbon footprint

Get active in lobbying your representatives

Put pressure on corporations to do the right thing

Any action you take will make a difference – especially if enough people take action alongside you too.

Adapted from: https://www.greenpeace.org.uk/challenges/climate-change/what-can-i-do-to-stop-climate-change/

