Melhore seu vocabulário em inglês utilizando termos do futebol

A forma mais antiga e conhecida do futebol foi desenvolvida na China por volta de 500 a.C. Era conhecido como cuju ('chute-bola'). O objetivo era chutar uma bola de couro em uma rede esticada entre dois postes. O futebol, como conhecemos, foi desenvolvido na Inglaterra no século XIX.

A Associação de Futebol foi criada em 1863 bem como as Regras do Jogo. A FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) foi fundada em 1904 para realizar competições internacionais.

Dizem que o futebol foi introduzido no Brasil no final do século XIX, por Charles William Miller. Ele era um estudante paulista que retornou da Inglaterra em 1894, trazendo na bagagem bolas, uniformes e um livro com as regras do jogo. No entanto, registros de 1875 relatam a prática do futebol em Curitiba. Mesmo assim, Charles Miller é considerado o pai do futebol.

Por ser uma paixão nacional, que tal fazer um exercício sobre o vocabulário envolvendo esse esporte? Match the words to their definitions

1. Football pitch (British) / Soccer pitch (American)

2. Bench

3. Center circle

4. Center spot

5. Goal line

6. Goal post

7. Halfway line

8. Penalty area

9. Penalty spot / Penalty mark

10. Stands

11. Touchline

12. Bicycle kick

13. Clearance

14. Corner kick

15. Dive

16. Draw / Tie

17. Equalizer

18. Free kick

19. Foul

20. Hat trick

21. Header

22. Kick-off (British) / Kickoff (American)

23. Offside

24. Own goal

25. Penalty shootout

26. Shot

27. Throw-in

28. Wall

( ) The playing surface for soccer/football with its markings to show the area of play

( ) When some players from one team stand together in a line to create a barrier

between the ball and the goal when there is a free kick.

( ) This happens when the game is tied after extra time in a competition and a winner

needs to be decided. Each team takes turns with a penalty kick.

( ) The opportunity is given when a player is fouled by an opponent

( ) The marked line that goes across the pitch exactly halfway between the two goal

lines.

( ) The center mark of the pitch.

( ) When a player has scored three goals in the same match.

( ) This is the mark in the exact middle of the center circle where kick-off takes place.

( ) The start of the match.

( ) The area where substitute players sit and wait to be asked to enter the game.

( ) An action that is not permitted in the game as it is against the rules. It gives the

other team a free kick.

( ) The marked lines going along the longest part of the pitch. When a ball is

completely out of play, a throw-in is giving to the opposite team of the last person who

touched the ball.

( ) A free kick taken from one of the corners of the pitch.

( ) A goal that is scored that brings the game to where both teams now have the same

number of goals.

( ) When a ball goes completely across the touchline to be out of play, it is giving to

the opposite team of the last person who touched the ball. This is the only time a

player can use their hands to touch the ball, in this case only to throw the ball back

into play.

( ) When a player kicks the ball backwards over his own head to try and score a goal.

( ) When a player receives a pass and they are closer to their opponent’s goal than

one of the opposite team’s players excluding the goalkeeper.

( ) A goal consists of two vertical posts that are 7.32 meters apart.

( ) When a player deliberately falls over when tackled, mostly when they aren’t even

touched.

( ) The two short boundary lines at opposite ends of the pitch.

( ) A defensive kick that is intended to remove the ball out of danger from the goal

area.

( ) When a player accidentally helps the ball go into their goal, not the opponent’s

goal.

( ) This is also known as the penalty box.

( ) Where the fans/ supporters sit in the stadium around the pitch.

( ) When the game finishes with both teams having the same amount of goals scored.

( ) When the ball is kicked or headed in the direction of the opponent’s goal in an

attempt to score a goal.

( ) A white mark in the penalty box from which penalties are taken.

( ) A shot at goal that involves using the head to guide the direction of the ball.

Lígia Velozo Crispino, sócia-fundadora da Companhia de Idiomas (https://www.companhiadeidiomas.com.br). Graduada em Letras e Tradução pela Unibero. Curso de Business English em Boston pela ELC e extensões na área de Marketing na ESPM, FGV e Insper. Coautora do Guia de Implantação de Programas de Idiomas em empresas e autora do livro de poemas Fora da Linha. Mobilizadora cultural à frente do Sarau Conversar, cofundadora do Instituto Velô. Mentora voluntária da Fundação Éveris. Colunista da Revista VocêRH. Hobbies: aquarela e fotografia. Quer falar comigo? ligia@companhiadeidiomas.com.br.