Esta lição de inglês revela a história por trás da série Inventing Anna

Quais foram os crimes de Anna Sorokin? Confira as dicas de inglês com a nova série do momento da Netflix

Por Rose Souza, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de IdiomasPublicado em 23/03/2022 10:58 | Última atualização em 22/03/2022 11:11Tempo de Leitura: 3 min de leitura
(AFP/AFP)
(AFP/AFP)

Rose Souza, fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas

Hoje vamos ver, em inglês, quatro fatos sobre a série do Netflix “Inventing Anna” (que é imperdível para quem gosta da Shonda Rhimes “Grey’s Anatomy” e “Scandal”).

Se você não assistiu, melhor assistir antes de ler este artigo, porque tem spoiler, e porque vai ser mais divertido ler depois! Coloquei aqui também definições das palavras mais incomuns, e algumas dicas de gramática.

1. Todos os episódios trazem esse “disclaimer”:

“This whole story is completely true.”
“Except for all the parts that are totally made up.”

  • disclaimer: a statement that you are not responsible for something
  • made-up: invented, untrue

Dica de gramática:

  • complete (adjective) / completely (advérbio) - apenas um “l”
  • total (adjective) / totally (advérbio) - veja que aqui tem dois “l” - porque o adjetivo traz um deles.

A pergunta que fazemos sobre o disclaimer é: 

“Does the second half of the disclaimer refer to the stories Sorokin told her high-society marks?”

“Or does it describe the story we see onscreen — the one behind Sorokin’s stories?”

2. Tanto a Anna Sorokin como a Shonda Rhimes concordariam que:

“There’s no sense in letting facts get in the way of a good tale”.

  • to get in the way : to be in a position that prevents something from happening or someone from moving.
  • tale: a story, especially one that might be invented or difficult to believe

Dica de gramática:

Veja que o verbo “to let” está no gerúndio, porque antes dele tem uma preposição “in”.

  • There is no sense in talking to him
  • There is no sense in staying here

3. Mas o que a Anna Sorokin fez, de verdade?

Anna teve um julgamento que durou um mês, em 2019. Há provas de que:

  • She stole a private jet
  • She bilked banks, hotels and associates out of about $200,000
  • She did all of this while attempting to secure a $25 million loan from a hedge fund to create an exclusive arts club.
  • Swindling her way into a life of luxury, Sorokin deceived Manhattan’s elite into believing she was a German heiress worth 60 million euros. In reality, she had no real wealth, college degree or business experience.
  • She wasn’t even German.

Dicas:

  • to bilk banks: to get money from someone unfairly or dishonestly
  • loan: an amount of money that is borrowed, often from a bank, and has to be paid back, usually together with an extra amount of money that you have to pay as a charge for borrowing
  • to swindle: to get money dishonestly from someone by deceiving or cheating them
  • heiress: a woman or girl who will receive or already has received a lot of money, property, or a title from another person, especially an older member of the same family, when that person dies

Sobre Rose Souza:

Fundadora e sócia-diretora da @companhiadeidiomas e da  @verbify.oficial.  Paulistana, empreendedora, professora e mentora. Hoje mora em Canela/RS, administra suas empresas com seus times pelo Brasil, e pesquisa temas como Arquiteturas de Aprendizagem, Aprendizagem Ágil, Metodologias Ativas e Gestão.  Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA.  Foi professora por seis anos na Pós-Graduação ADM da FGV, quando morava em São Paulo. Colunista dos portais Exame.com, Aboutme e Você RH. Mentora voluntária do Projeto Pulsar da Fundação Everis-NTT DATA.  Quer falar com ela? rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br ou instagram @rosefsouza_

