Como é possível ser feliz, inclusive no trabalho, segundo ex-ministro de educação do Butão

2/8 THIMPHU, BHUTAN - JUNE14 : Bhutanese teens are seen hanging out using mobile phones as monks stroll by on June 14,2018, in Thimphu, Bhutan. While many are expected to wear the "Gho" which is the traditional and national dress in Bhutan, the younger generation tends to wear western clothes when they are off work or after school. Bhutan is no ordinary place, it is known an open democratic society. Bhutanese society is free of class or a caste system, the country has a very young population: more than half of the population is below the age of 25 years. Perhaps the last great Himalayan kingdom, where a traditional Buddhist culture carefully embraces global developments. The youth in Bhutan today live in a world very different from that known by their parents. Globalization, urbanization and new modes of mass and interpersonal communication have rapidly and radically changed the way young people interact with each other, with their families and with society as a whole. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images for Lumix) (Changing Face Of Bhutan - The Youth)