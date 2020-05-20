Aprenda em inglês as 10 perguntas mais comuns de entrevistas de emprego

Você está participando de um processo seletivo e vai fazer uma entrevista de emprego? E mais: descobriu que ela vai ser em inglês?

Então tudo o que você deve fazer é se preparar.

Estudar com antecedência tudo o que pode ser discutido durante a reunião é uma das melhores estratégias para você demonstrar confiança, conhecimento e preparação.

Existem algumas perguntas que são muito comuns em entrevistas, e respondê-las adequadamente mostra que você foi capaz de fazer uma avaliação completa da sua vida profissional e que sabe exatamente o que está buscando com esta recolocação.

Então vamos praticar um pouco o seu inglês? No texto abaixo, você encontrará 10 perguntas muito comuns em entrevistas e as dicas para respondê-las de modo satisfatório. Faça os exercícios, reserve uma hora para elaborar as suas próprias respostas, e pratique. Pratique muito. Chame alguém que conhece para entrevistar você e pratique um pouco mais. Quando o momento chegar, você sentirá plena confiança.

EXERCISE 1

Match the words to their corresponding definitions and try to find them in the text.

a) Accomplishment

b) Awkward

c) Range

d) Role

e) Thoroughly

f) To budget

g) To gauge

h) To strive

i) Trait

( ) the area of variation between upper and lower limits on a particular scale

( ) something that has been achieved successfully

( ) complete with regard to every detail; not superficial or partial

( ) make great efforts to achieve or obtain something

( ) the function assumed or part played by a person or thing in a particular situation

( ) a distinguishing quality or characteristic, typically one belonging to a person

( ) causing or feeling uneasy embarrassment or inconvenience

( ) estimate or determine the amount, level, or volume of

( ) allow or provide a particular amount of money

EXERCISE 2

Match the common questions below with the corresponding tips.

• What makes you unique?

• What interests you about this role?

• Tell me about yourself.

• What are your greatest strengths?

• Why do you want to work here?

• What motivates you?

• What is your salary range expectation?

• Why are you leaving your current job?

• What are your greatest weaknesses?

• Can you tell me about a difficult work situation and how you overcame it?

Common interview questions and answers

1. _____

Your interviewers will likely start out with a question about yourself and your background to get to know you. Start out by giving them an overview of your current position or activities, then provide the most important and relevant highlights from your background that make you most qualified for the role.

2. _____

Interviewers ask this question to make sure your expectations are in line with the amount they’ve budgeted for the role. If you give a salary range exceedingly lower or higher than the market value of the position, it gives the impression that you don’t know your worth. Research the typical compensation range for the role, and tend toward the higher side of your range. Be sure to let the hiring manager know if you’re flexible with your rate.

3. _____

Employers often ask this question to identify why you might be more qualified than other candidates they’re interviewing. To answer, focus on why hiring you would benefit the employer. Since you don’t know the other applicants, it can be challenging to think about your answer in relation to them. Addressing why your background makes you a good fit will let employers know why your traits and qualifications make you well prepared.

4. _____

Interviewers often ask this question as a way to determine whether or not you took time to research the company and to learn why you see yourself as a good fit. The best way to prepare for this question is to do your homework and learn about the products, services, mission, history and culture of this workplace. In your answer, mention the aspects of the company that appeals to you and align with your career goals. Explain why you’re looking for these things in an employer.

5. _____

Like the previous question, hiring managers often include this question to make sure you understand the role and give you an opportunity to highlight your relevant skills. In addition to thoroughly reading the job description, it can be helpful to compare the role requirements against your skills and experience. Choose a few things you particularly enjoy or excel at, and focus on those in your answer.

6. _____

Employers ask this question to gauge your level of self-awareness and ensure your sources of motivation align with the role. To answer, be as specific as possible, provide real-life examples and tie your answer back to the job role.

7. _____

This question is often used to assess how well you perform under pressure as well as your problem-solving abilities. Keep in mind stories are more memorable than facts and figures, so strive to “show” instead of “tell.” This is also an excellent opportunity to show your human side and how you’re willing to go the extra mile without being asked.

8. _____

There are many reasons for leaving a job. Prepare a thoughtful answer that will give your interviewer confidence that you’re being deliberate about this job change. Instead of focusing on the negative aspects of your current or previous role, focus on the future and what you hope to gain in your next position.

9. _____

This question gives you an opportunity to talk about both your technical and soft skills. To answer, share qualities and personal attributes and then relate them back to the role for which you’re interviewing.

10. _____

It can feel awkward to discuss your weaknesses in an environment where you’re expected to focus on your accomplishments. However, when answered correctly, sharing your weaknesses can show that you are self-aware and want to continuously get better at your job—traits that are extremely attractive to many employers. Remember to start with the weakness and then discuss the measures you’ve taken to improve. This way, you’re finishing your answer on a positive note.

ANSWER KEY



EXERCISE 1

Correct order: C – A – E – H – D – I – B – G – F

EXERCISE 2

1. Tell me about yourself.

2. What is your salary range expectation?

3. What makes you unique?

4. Why do you want to work here?

5. What interests you about this role?

6. What motivates you?

7. Can you tell me about a difficult work situation and how you overcame it?

8. Why are you leaving your current job?

9. What are your greatest strengths?

10. What are your greatest weaknesses?

SOURCE: Indeed

Michel Rosas é professor de inglês e gerente de marketing na Companhia de Idiomas.