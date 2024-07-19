STF diz que foi afetado por apagão global, mas que principais serviços já foram restabelecidos

O Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) informou que foi afetado na madrugada desta sexta-feira, 19, pelo apagão cibernético global. A Corte afirmou, contudo, que os sistemas judiciais e os principais sistemas administrativos já estão funcionando adequadamente.
De acordo com o STF, alguns serviços de apoio, principalmente os utilizados pelo público interno, ainda estão sendo reativados. O site do tribunal foi restabelecido às 7h.
O "apagão" causou a interrupção de sistemas informáticos de voos nos Estados Unidos e outros países, transmissões de televisão no Reino Unido, telecomunicações na Austrália, entre outros problemas. No Brasil, alguns bancos foram afetados.
Mais de mil voos foram cancelados no planeta em decorrência da pane, segundo a rede britânica BBC. O serviço público de saúde do Reino Unido reportou interrupção na atenção básica, mas disse que o atendimento de emergência não sofreu impactos.
A pane ocorreu devido a uma atualização defeituosa de um software de cibersegurança, o CrowdStrike Falcon. A companhia disse que o foco do problema já foi identificado e que o processo de conserto está em andamento.
IT Outage affects businesses and users across the globe
This photograph shows screens displaying the logo of "CrowdStrike" cybersecurity technology company in Paris on July 19, 2024, amid massive global IT outage. Airlines, banks, TV channels and other business across the globe were scrambling to deal with one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years on July 19, 2024, caused by an update to an antivirus program. Microsoft said in a technical update on its website that the problems began at 1900 GMT on July 18, affecting users of its Azure cloud platform running cybersecurity software CrowdStrike Falcon. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)
Passengers formed a long queues at Singapore Airport due to major IT outage in Singapore on July 19, 2024. A major outage wrought havoc on computer systems worldwide, grounding flights in the United States, derailing television broadcasts in the UK and impacting telecommunications in Australia. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Display screens showing information on flights reflect error messages amid global IT outage at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on July 19, 2024. Five Indian airlines announced disruptions to their booking systems on July 19, matching widespread technical problems reported by flight operators around the world. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
This photograph shows the Windows malfunction displayed on a screen at the TUI counter due a bug that caused a global IT outage affecting airports, it is currently not possible for most passengers to check in, at the Amsterdam-Schiphol airport, in Schiphol, on July 19, 2024. Amsterdam's Airport Schiphol, one of the busiest airports in Europe was affected by a global IT outage, which also affected Eindhoven airport, the Transavia airline and Dutch hospitals, on July 19, 2024. (Photo by Sem van der Wal / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT
Passengers stand in terminal 4 of Adolfo Suarez MadridBarajas Airport in Madrid on July 19, 2024, amid massive global IT outage. Airlines, banks, TV channels and other business across the globe were scrambling to deal with one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years on July 19, 2024, caused by an update to an antivirus program. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
