Lula defende acordo entre Japão e Mercosul ao lado do primeiro-ministro japonês

4/11 This handout photo taken and released on March 25, 2025 by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan shows Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2nd L) shaking hands with Crown Prince Akishino (2nd R) as Emperor Naruhito (back C) and Crown Princess Kiko (R) look on at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. (Photo by Handout / Imperial Household Agency of Japan / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Imperial Household Agency of Japan" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO CROPPING (Presidente Lula em encontro no Palácio Imperial em Tóquio.)