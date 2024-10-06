Após confundir por duas vezes o local de votação, Lobão, candidato à prefeitura, vota em Maceió

Anivaldo Luiz da Silva, ou Lobão (Solidariedade), candidato à prefeitura de Maceió (AL) votou na manhã deste domingo em um dia marcado pela confusão. Isso porque o candidato errou por duas vezes o seu local de votação.
Por volta das 9h, Lobão chegou à Escola Nosso Lar, no bairro de Ponta Grossa, acompanhado de uma comitiva. Segundo informações da TV Gazeta Alagoas, após cumprimentar apoiadores, tirar fotos e enfrentar a fila da sua sala da votação, o deputado estadual foi avisado pelo coordenador de mesa que estava na seção errada.
De acordo com o candidato, ele sempre votou ali, o que causou sua confusão.
O coordenador então informou a Lobão de que seu local de votação era na Secretaria Municipal da Educação (Semed), no bairro de Bom Parto. "Descobrimos o erro na prática. Faz parte, agora vamos ao local certo fazer a nossa parte nessa festa da democracia", disse o candidato à prefeitura de Maceió, segundo o G1.
Foi só quando chegou à Semed que Lobão foi avisado que não estava inscrito para votar ali. Seu local de votação é, na verdade, no Nosso Lar, onde tentou votar pela primeira vez, apenas em uma seção de número diferente.
Lobão conseguiu, enfim, votar por volta das 10h30.
Quem são os candidatos em Maceió?
Além de Lobão (Solidariedade, os outros candidatos à prefeitura de Maceió são:
- JHC (PL)
- Lenilda Luna (UP)
- Nina Tenorio (PCO)
- Rafael Brito (MDB)
- Rony Camelinho (AGIR)
1/10
A woman walks along a pavement covered in ballot papers during the municipal elections first round, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)
(Perto das escolas eleitorais de São Paulo, muitos panfletos e santinhos)
-
2/10
Sao Paulo city mayor and candidate for re-election Ricardo Nunes (L), of the Movimento Democratico Brasileiro (MDB), speaks with the media next to São Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas after casting his his vote during the municipal elections first round, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by Nilton Fukuda / AFP)
(Ricardo Nunes (MDB) e Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos) juntos no dia da votação do primeiro turno)
-
3/10
Sao Paulo city mayor and candidate for re-election Ricardo Nunes, of the Movimento Democratico Brasileiro (MDB), reacts after casting his his vote during the municipal elections first round, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by Nilton Fukuda / AFP)
(Ricardo Nunes (MDB) votou na Zona Sul de São Paulo)
-
4/10
Sao Paulo city mayor and candidate for re-election Ricardo Nunes, of the Movimento Democratico Brasileiro (MDB), flashes the victory sign while casting his vote during the municipal elections first round, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by Nilton Fukuda / AFP)
(Ricardo Nunes (MDB) aparece entre os primeiros colocados na pesquisa)
-
5/10
Sao Paulo city mayoral candidate Guilherme Boulos, for the Socialismo e Liberdade party (PSOL), gestures while casting his vote during the municipal elections first round, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)
(BRAZIL-MUNICIPAL-ELECTION-VOTE-BOULOS)
-
6/10
Sao Paulo city mayoral candidate Guilherme Boulos, for the Socialismo e Liberdade party (PSOL), gestures next to Brazilian Minister of Environment Marina Silva (L), his vice mayor candidate Marta Suplicy (2nd L), his wife Natalia Szermeta (2nd R) and their daughters Laura and Sofia (R) while casting his vote during the municipal elections first round, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(BRAZIL-MUNICIPAL-ELECTION-VOTE-BOULOS)
-
7/10
Rio de Janeiro city mayor and candidate for re-election Eduardo Paes, of the Social Democratico party (PSD) casts his vote during the municipal elections first round, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP) (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)
(Eduardo Paes (MDB) lidera as pesquisas no)
-
8/10
Rio de Janeiro city mayor and candidate for re-election Eduardo Paes (R), of the Social Democratico party (PSD) smiles on arrival to vote during the municipal elections first round, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP)
(Eduardo Paes (MDB) lidera as pesquisas para a Prefeitura do Rio de Janeiro)
-
9/10
(Carmen Lucia, presidente do TSE, votou na manha deste domingo, 6, em Belo Horizonte)
-
10/10
This handout picture released by the Brazilian Presidency press office shows Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after casting his vote during the municipal elections first round, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 6, 2024. Brazilians go to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors in more than 5,500 cities after a vitriolic, sometimes violent campaign two years after presidential elections that polarized Latin America's biggest country. (Photo by Ricardo STUCKERT / Brazilian Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT 'AFP PHOTO / BRAZIL'S PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE - Ricardo STUCKERT' - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
(Lula votou em São Bernardo do Campo, ao lado do ministro do Trabalho, Luiz Marinho)